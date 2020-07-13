All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:23 AM

The Colony Uptown

8425 Ahern Dr · (210) 899-0930
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8425 Ahern Dr, San Antonio, TX 78216
Uptown Loop

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9-919 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1078 sqft

Unit 9-921 · Avail. Aug 7

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1078 sqft

Unit 10-1008 · Avail. now

$1,089

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1109 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Colony Uptown.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Welcome to The Colony Uptown, the premier apartments in San Antonio, Texas. With spacious apartment homes, a convenient location in North Central San Antonio, and friendly and attentive management and maintenance teams, our residents enjoy a level of comfort that extends above and beyond the norm. Nestled in a charming residential neighborhood, your new apartment home is surrounded by a lush, green landscape, enriching amenities such as our sparkling swimming pool, seamless access to vibrant local hotspots including the North Star Mall, and is within the North East Independent School District. Inside your new home, a wide range of features await to grant you with the luxury you deserve. Take advantage of our fully-equipped kitchens, spacious walk-in closets, and cable and high-speed Internet connections ready for your enjoyment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75/Applicant
Deposit: From $200, depending on size and renovation, and Credit history
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $16/month; Pest control: $3/month;
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: No breed or weight restrictions
Parking Details: We have carport available for rent and some are First come first serve.
Storage Details: Each building have extra storage available for Rent.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Colony Uptown have any available units?
The Colony Uptown has 7 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does The Colony Uptown have?
Some of The Colony Uptown's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Colony Uptown currently offering any rent specials?
The Colony Uptown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Colony Uptown pet-friendly?
Yes, The Colony Uptown is pet friendly.
Does The Colony Uptown offer parking?
Yes, The Colony Uptown offers parking.
Does The Colony Uptown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Colony Uptown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Colony Uptown have a pool?
Yes, The Colony Uptown has a pool.
Does The Colony Uptown have accessible units?
No, The Colony Uptown does not have accessible units.
Does The Colony Uptown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Colony Uptown has units with dishwashers.
