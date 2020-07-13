Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry range walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub extra storage garbage disposal oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr laundry bbq/grill carport cc payments e-payments guest parking internet access online portal package receiving trash valet

Welcome to The Colony Uptown, the premier apartments in San Antonio, Texas. With spacious apartment homes, a convenient location in North Central San Antonio, and friendly and attentive management and maintenance teams, our residents enjoy a level of comfort that extends above and beyond the norm. Nestled in a charming residential neighborhood, your new apartment home is surrounded by a lush, green landscape, enriching amenities such as our sparkling swimming pool, seamless access to vibrant local hotspots including the North Star Mall, and is within the North East Independent School District. Inside your new home, a wide range of features await to grant you with the luxury you deserve. Take advantage of our fully-equipped kitchens, spacious walk-in closets, and cable and high-speed Internet connections ready for your enjoyment.