7 Apartments For Rent Near OLLU
Avenida Guadalupe
San Juan Square II
2404 S Calaveras, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$722
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1288 sqft
San Juan Square II Apartment Homes provide exceptional, affordable living experience for those wanting more.
Jefferson
2045 W Magnolia Ave
2045 West Magnolia Avenue, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2057 sqft
~Charming home in Woodlawn Terrace w/wood and tile floors throughout~Family room with stone fireplace~Large kitchen w/breakfast nook or study~Formal dining area~Home has central A/C!~Bonus 22 X 14 living area~3 bedrooms with 2 full baths~Side patio
Jefferson
907 Donaldson Ave
907 Donaldson Avenue, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
882 sqft
Lovely and completely renovated ground floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment within walking distance to Woodlawn Lake. Washer and dryer are in the unit for your convenience. You will LOVE the new cabinetry and counter tops in kitchen and bath.
Woodlawn Lake
1624 Kentucky Ave
1624 Kentucky Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
LiveSNUG - Room 4rent at Woodlawn Lake - Property Id: 99177 LiveSNUG means you pay the rent and that's all you need to get a big brake from your busy life! Enjoy a home life without the worries of a home.
Avenida Guadalupe
2311 El Paso St
2311 El Paso Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
528 sqft
Duplex located in the Westside of San Antonio. This property is a one bedroom and one bath. Minutes from schools and all major bus lines.
Avenida Guadalupe
607 S Chupaderas
607 South Chupaderas Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
955 sqft
Less than 500 feet away from De Zavala Elementary School and less than a mile away from Lanier High School. This recently updated 1/1 has an over sized bedroom and a very large living area.
Prospect Hill
321 HUNTINGTON
321 Huntington Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1056 sqft
RENTAL HOME. WILL BE AVAILABLE AUG 1, 2020