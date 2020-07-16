All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

230 Hallie Cove

230 Hallie Cove · No Longer Available
Location

230 Hallie Cove, San Antonio, TX 78227

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
USE PROMO CODE DREAMHOME TO WAIVE YOUR APPLICATION FEE(S) FOR A LIMITED TIME. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. To make this home even better it also has a large fenced in backyard, perfect for entertaining or relaxing! All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Hallie Cove have any available units?
230 Hallie Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 230 Hallie Cove currently offering any rent specials?
230 Hallie Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Hallie Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 Hallie Cove is pet friendly.
Does 230 Hallie Cove offer parking?
No, 230 Hallie Cove does not offer parking.
Does 230 Hallie Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Hallie Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Hallie Cove have a pool?
No, 230 Hallie Cove does not have a pool.
Does 230 Hallie Cove have accessible units?
No, 230 Hallie Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Hallie Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Hallie Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Hallie Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 Hallie Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
