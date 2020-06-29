217 Lotus Avenue - 3

Amenities

patio / balcony carport recently renovated air conditioning internet access range

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking internet access

Downtown Living without Downtown Pricing! Second Story Apartment in Southtown! Great location in the hottest area of S. A.! Fully remodeled inside, outside & painted. Water plus WiFi INCLUDED!!. Offers One covered parking spot plus additional parking. Walking distance to Bluestar, Southtown Pizza, Senor Veggie, Rosario's, Hemisfair Park, Riverwalk, Freetail Brewery, Roosevelt Park, Labor Park. Alamodome. A block to the bus stop that goes directly to the downtown area for those nights you dont want to drive after an adult evening on the town! See the Tower of Americas from your window! 50% off First Months Rent!!

Contact (210) 541-2495 or (210) 379-4595

Lavaca is the oldest existing neighborhood in San Antonio. It is defined by its small 19th century vernacular houses built primarily by working class families beginning in the early 1870s. This was approximately the same time that affluent San Antonians were building much larger homes several blocks away in the King William Neighborhood.