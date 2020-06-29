All apartments in San Antonio
217 Lotus Avenue - 3

217 Lotus Avenue
Location

217 Lotus Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Lavaca

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
Downtown Living without Downtown Pricing! Second Story Apartment in Southtown! Great location in the hottest area of S. A.! Fully remodeled inside, outside & painted. Water plus WiFi INCLUDED!!. Offers One covered parking spot plus additional parking. Walking distance to Bluestar, Southtown Pizza, Senor Veggie, Rosario's, Hemisfair Park, Riverwalk, Freetail Brewery, Roosevelt Park, Labor Park. Alamodome. A block to the bus stop that goes directly to the downtown area for those nights you dont want to drive after an adult evening on the town! See the Tower of Americas from your window! 50% off First Months Rent!!
Contact (210) 541-2495 or (210) 379-4595
Lavaca is the oldest existing neighborhood in San Antonio. It is defined by its small 19th century vernacular houses built primarily by working class families beginning in the early 1870s. This was approximately the same time that affluent San Antonians were building much larger homes several blocks away in the King William Neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Lotus Avenue - 3 have any available units?
217 Lotus Avenue - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 Lotus Avenue - 3 have?
Some of 217 Lotus Avenue - 3's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Lotus Avenue - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
217 Lotus Avenue - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Lotus Avenue - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 217 Lotus Avenue - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 217 Lotus Avenue - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 217 Lotus Avenue - 3 offers parking.
Does 217 Lotus Avenue - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Lotus Avenue - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Lotus Avenue - 3 have a pool?
No, 217 Lotus Avenue - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 217 Lotus Avenue - 3 have accessible units?
No, 217 Lotus Avenue - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Lotus Avenue - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 Lotus Avenue - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
