Regatta Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Regatta Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
12635 Scarsdale Dr · (641) 243-8249
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12635 Scarsdale Dr, San Antonio, TX 78217

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-500 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,224

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 5-515 · Avail. Sep 6

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 963 sqft

Unit 10-1015 · Avail. Aug 2

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 963 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Regatta Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
carport
clubhouse
internet access
playground
tennis court
Welcome to Regatta Apartments in San Antonio, Texas. Our peaceful community boasts spacious one and two-bedroom apartments that feature a plethora of modern amenities, including fully-equipped kitchens, a tile wrapped fireplace, large closets, and washer and dryer connections. Our abundance of community amenities allows residents to experience a great workout at our on-site gym, as well as a moment of relaxation along our serene lake. Situated within proximity of numerous San Antonio attractions, we are located minutes from Randolph Air Force Base, Northeast Baptist Hospital, Fort Sam Houston, and several shopping centers and parks. Turn your lifestyle aspirations into reality at Regatta Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150-$350
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 50 lbs
Parking Details: Surface Lot, Assigned Carport: $20.
Storage Details: Balcony/Patio Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Regatta Apartments have any available units?
Regatta Apartments has 13 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Regatta Apartments have?
Some of Regatta Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Regatta Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Regatta Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Regatta Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Regatta Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Regatta Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Regatta Apartments offers parking.
Does Regatta Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Regatta Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Regatta Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Regatta Apartments has a pool.
Does Regatta Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Regatta Apartments has accessible units.
Does Regatta Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Regatta Apartments has units with dishwashers.
