Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:14 PM

2103 Chittim Trail Dr

2103 Chittim Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2103 Chittim Trail Drive, San Antonio, TX 78232
North Central Thousand Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 4/2.5 rental home in desirable Oak Hollow neighborhood on large corner lot. Large living and dinning room combo with wet bar and great kitchen. Master bedroom is downstairs with garden tub and separate shower, double vanities and large walk-in closet. 3 bedrooms upstairs plus loft/game room and large bathroom. This home comes with washer and dryer. Sprinkler system makes it easy to maintain the professional landscaped yard. Easy access to U.S. 281 and close to shopping and Middle school. Come see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 Chittim Trail Dr have any available units?
2103 Chittim Trail Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2103 Chittim Trail Dr have?
Some of 2103 Chittim Trail Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 Chittim Trail Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2103 Chittim Trail Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 Chittim Trail Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2103 Chittim Trail Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2103 Chittim Trail Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2103 Chittim Trail Dr offers parking.
Does 2103 Chittim Trail Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2103 Chittim Trail Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 Chittim Trail Dr have a pool?
No, 2103 Chittim Trail Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2103 Chittim Trail Dr have accessible units?
No, 2103 Chittim Trail Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 Chittim Trail Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2103 Chittim Trail Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

