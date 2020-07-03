2103 Chittim Trail Dr

Amenities

Beautiful 4/2.5 rental home in desirable Oak Hollow neighborhood on large corner lot. Large living and dinning room combo with wet bar and great kitchen. Master bedroom is downstairs with garden tub and separate shower, double vanities and large walk-in closet. 3 bedrooms upstairs plus loft/game room and large bathroom. This home comes with washer and dryer. Sprinkler system makes it easy to maintain the professional landscaped yard. Easy access to U.S. 281 and close to shopping and Middle school. Come see!