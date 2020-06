Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated 24hr gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access media room

Come home to a quiet atmosphere while still having quick access to commuter roads. You'll feel right at home in the glorious residences equipped with: 9 Foot Ceilings Black-on-Black Appliances with Ice makers and Built-In Microwaves Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen and Baths Ceramic Tile Entries, Baths, and Kitchens Wood Flooring Throughout the Living Area and Hallways Cherry Cabinetry Designer Interior Lighting Ceiling Fans in Living and Bedrooms 2? Custom Blinds Two-Tone Designer Paint Full-size Washer and Dryer Connections Computer/Study Alcoves Oval Garden Tubs Individual Doorbells Community amenities include: Stoney Multi-level cascading resort-style pool with Wi-Fi and a children?s area Luxurious Clubhouse Wi-fi Cyber Cafe with complimentary Coffee Bar Recreational Media Room Business and Conference Center 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center Dual Upright Tanning Salons Outdoor Grilling Area Controlled Access Gate Life is good in this neighborhood! Lease this beauty and be prepared to live above your expectations! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.