18979 Redland Rd, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities
North San Antonio 2/2 $1349 with W/D connections - Property Id: 14884
PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.
North San Antonio unit w/Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Gated entrance, Private detached garages($90/mo),Laundry room, Carports, Volleyball
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet
This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705 or **** Email, Call, or Text anytime. Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/14884
Property Id 14884
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5718537)