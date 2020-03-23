All apartments in San Antonio
18979 Redland Rd, San Antonio, TX 78259
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

18979 Redland Rd, San Antonio, TX 78259

18979 Redland Rd · (972) 748-3705
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18979 Redland Rd, San Antonio, TX 78259
Redland Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1349 · Avail. now

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
volleyball court
North San Antonio 2/2 $1349 with W/D connections - Property Id: 14884

PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.

North San Antonio unit w/Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Gated entrance, Private detached garages($90/mo),Laundry room, Carports, Volleyball
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet
This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705 or **** Email, Call, or Text anytime. Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/14884
Property Id 14884

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5718537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18979 Redland Rd, San Antonio, TX 78259 have any available units?
18979 Redland Rd, San Antonio, TX 78259 has a unit available for $1,349 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 18979 Redland Rd, San Antonio, TX 78259 have?
Some of 18979 Redland Rd, San Antonio, TX 78259's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18979 Redland Rd, San Antonio, TX 78259 currently offering any rent specials?
18979 Redland Rd, San Antonio, TX 78259 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18979 Redland Rd, San Antonio, TX 78259 pet-friendly?
No, 18979 Redland Rd, San Antonio, TX 78259 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 18979 Redland Rd, San Antonio, TX 78259 offer parking?
Yes, 18979 Redland Rd, San Antonio, TX 78259 does offer parking.
Does 18979 Redland Rd, San Antonio, TX 78259 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18979 Redland Rd, San Antonio, TX 78259 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18979 Redland Rd, San Antonio, TX 78259 have a pool?
Yes, 18979 Redland Rd, San Antonio, TX 78259 has a pool.
Does 18979 Redland Rd, San Antonio, TX 78259 have accessible units?
No, 18979 Redland Rd, San Antonio, TX 78259 does not have accessible units.
Does 18979 Redland Rd, San Antonio, TX 78259 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18979 Redland Rd, San Antonio, TX 78259 has units with dishwashers.
