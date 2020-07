Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities w/d hookup air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

THE’68 Apartments are the premier addition to the urban scene in Downtown San Antonio and located in the middle of Hemisfair. Lake Flato Architects oriented the modern building to maximize every resident’s views and relationship to Hemisfair. And your front entrance conveniently opens straight into Yanaguana Garden and close to Southtown! All you runners, joggers and walkers will have a blast. The chic community's design aesthetic is an homage to the original World’s Fair, held in 1968, blended with a streak of modernity. Each apartment has luxury in mind with concrete floors, huge windows, washer/dryer connections, tall ceilings and sleek kitchens.