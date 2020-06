Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Renovated 2/1 ready for immediate move in! Ceramic tile throughout entire home, tub surround also has ceramic tile. Granite countertops in kitchen and breakfast bar.High ceilings in living area and open floorplan. Laundry room inside. Unit has its own private fenced yard. You wont be dissappointed. This landlord shows pride in his rentals. Close to woodlawn lake, downtown, IH10, SAC, St Marys and more!