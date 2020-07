Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly business center carport trash valet

The Joseph at Huebner is pleased to offer a well-designed apartment experience. Each apartment is updated with modern finishes, extra storage for all your needs, and washer and dryer connections in most of our apartments so you can wash and fold in the comfort of your own home. The Joseph at Huebner is not only surrounded by fun, friendly restaurants and shops, but we're located minutes away from all the essentials: H.E.B., Walgreens, the post office, local restaurants, Busted Sandal Brewing Company, Huebner Oaks Shopping Center, and Salado Creek Greenway. Staying at home is just as alluring with our billiards room, spacious swimming pool, and BBQ area within arm's reach.