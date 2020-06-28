17418 Brachetto

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic community located off Judson and 1604 minutes from I35, 281, and Randolph AFB. This house boasts 10-14ft high ceilings. Large windows that allow natural light to come into the open floor concept of the living area. Kitchen area has stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Large master bedroom that includes garden tub and shower in the master bathroom. Spacious secondary bedrooms and additional loft/living area that can be office or game room. Pest control included with rent and front yard lawn service is taken care of by the HOA. A must see!!