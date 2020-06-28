All apartments in San Antonio
17418 Brachetto
Last updated November 22 2019 at 8:35 AM

17418 Brachetto

17418 Brachetto · No Longer Available
Location

17418 Brachetto, San Antonio, TX 78247

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic community located off Judson and 1604 minutes from I35, 281, and Randolph AFB. This house boasts 10-14ft high ceilings. Large windows that allow natural light to come into the open floor concept of the living area. Kitchen area has stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Large master bedroom that includes garden tub and shower in the master bathroom. Spacious secondary bedrooms and additional loft/living area that can be office or game room. Pest control included with rent and front yard lawn service is taken care of by the HOA. A must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17418 Brachetto have any available units?
17418 Brachetto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 17418 Brachetto have?
Some of 17418 Brachetto's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17418 Brachetto currently offering any rent specials?
17418 Brachetto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17418 Brachetto pet-friendly?
Yes, 17418 Brachetto is pet friendly.
Does 17418 Brachetto offer parking?
No, 17418 Brachetto does not offer parking.
Does 17418 Brachetto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17418 Brachetto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17418 Brachetto have a pool?
No, 17418 Brachetto does not have a pool.
Does 17418 Brachetto have accessible units?
No, 17418 Brachetto does not have accessible units.
Does 17418 Brachetto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17418 Brachetto has units with dishwashers.
