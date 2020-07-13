14 Court Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Magnificent home on secluded cul de sac in Alamo Heights School District. The heart of the home-an updated kitchen with granite tops-opens to the great room made for entertaining. Plantation shutters and parquet floors add appeal. Step out onto the shaded patio for morning coffee. First floor master suite features a garden tub & and walk in shower. A formal dining room completes the main floor. Secondary bedrooms are up w/ Jack and Jill bath. Don't miss the huge walk in storage closet on the second level.