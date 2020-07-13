All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 14 Court Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
14 Court Circle
Last updated May 17 2019 at 11:53 PM

14 Court Circle

14 Court Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Oak Park - Northwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14 Court Circle, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Magnificent home on secluded cul de sac in Alamo Heights School District. The heart of the home-an updated kitchen with granite tops-opens to the great room made for entertaining. Plantation shutters and parquet floors add appeal. Step out onto the shaded patio for morning coffee. First floor master suite features a garden tub & and walk in shower. A formal dining room completes the main floor. Secondary bedrooms are up w/ Jack and Jill bath. Don't miss the huge walk in storage closet on the second level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Court Circle have any available units?
14 Court Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Court Circle have?
Some of 14 Court Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Court Circle currently offering any rent specials?
14 Court Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Court Circle pet-friendly?
No, 14 Court Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 14 Court Circle offer parking?
Yes, 14 Court Circle offers parking.
Does 14 Court Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Court Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Court Circle have a pool?
No, 14 Court Circle does not have a pool.
Does 14 Court Circle have accessible units?
No, 14 Court Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Court Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Court Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siesta Lane
111 Siesta Lane
San Antonio, TX 78201
The Towers
16735 La Cantera Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78256
Fairways V
8710 Data Point Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Renata
9939 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Charleston Apartment Homes
14555 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Tacara at Westover Hills
8543 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX 78245
Costa Valencia Apartment Homes
6303 W US Highway 90
San Antonio, TX 78227

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio