Arbors On Rustleaf.

Lease Length: 6 to 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Trash
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom) $250 (2 bedrooms)
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Cable ($40), Trash ($8), Pest Control ($5) and an Admin Fee ($5) are all included in a $57.00 charge that will be due in addition to the unit rent amount each month.