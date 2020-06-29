All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:00 PM

Arbors On Rustleaf

150 Rustleaf Dr · (210) 756-3559
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

150 Rustleaf Dr, San Antonio, TX 78242

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 45-45-E · Avail. now

$560

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 446 sqft

Unit 14-14-A · Avail. now

$609

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 597 sqft

Unit 5-5-C · Avail. now

$609

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 597 sqft

See 27+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11-11-B · Avail. now

$729

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arbors On Rustleaf.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
accepts section 8
business center
dog park
hot tub
internet access
Come discover Arbors on Rustleaf in beautiful San Antonio, Texas.  Promising to exceed your expectations for premium apartment living, we welcome you home! Offering a variety of one and two bedroom floor plans, our spacious layouts provide the perfect environment to feel right at home in our charming community. Call to schedule a tour of your future home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 to 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Trash
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom) $250 (2 bedrooms)
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Cable ($40), Trash ($8), Pest Control ($5) and an Admin Fee ($5) are all included in a $57.00 charge that will be due in addition to the unit rent amount each month.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Pet interview Required
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Arbors On Rustleaf have any available units?
Arbors On Rustleaf has 31 units available starting at $560 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Arbors On Rustleaf have?
Some of Arbors On Rustleaf's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbors On Rustleaf currently offering any rent specials?
Arbors On Rustleaf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arbors On Rustleaf pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbors On Rustleaf is pet friendly.
Does Arbors On Rustleaf offer parking?
Yes, Arbors On Rustleaf offers parking.
Does Arbors On Rustleaf have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arbors On Rustleaf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbors On Rustleaf have a pool?
Yes, Arbors On Rustleaf has a pool.
Does Arbors On Rustleaf have accessible units?
No, Arbors On Rustleaf does not have accessible units.
Does Arbors On Rustleaf have units with dishwashers?
No, Arbors On Rustleaf does not have units with dishwashers.

