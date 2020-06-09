4 Apartments for rent in Hondo, TX

/
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:06 AM
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2500 AVENUE E
2500 Avenue E, Hondo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$675
11600 sqft
Spacious 2 br 1 bath apartments in a quiet setting in Hondo. Large Kitchen. Plentiful open parking. Central heat and air. Landlord pays water and gas. Onsite laundry. First and second floor apartments available.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1325 Kollman Drive
1325 Kollman Drive, Hondo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1816 sqft
A must see in Kollman Oaks subdivision in Hondo. This beautiful home features large mature trees, spacious yard and a fabulous outdoor pit/kitchen area. The two storage sheds give ample space for storage.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2300 Cedar st 37
2300 Cedar St, Hondo, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Beautiful Home coming Soon! - Property Id: 200855 This gorgeous home will be available to move in mid to late February! We are taking applications at this time for pre-leasing.
Results within 5 miles of Hondo
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1747 U.S. 90
1747 US Highway 90 East, Medina County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2500 sqft
Come out and see this beautiful horse property, with stalls, and separate grazing from house. Property has a private gated access 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath. This property is also perfect for 4H and FFA with small animal pens was used for Goats and Sheep.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Hondo rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,190.
Some of the colleges located in the Hondo area include Our Lady of the Lake University, St Philip's College, San Antonio College, St. Mary's University, and Southwest Texas Junior College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hondo from include San Antonio, Boerne, Castle Hills, Uvalde, and Alamo Heights.