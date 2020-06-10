13006 Maple Park Drive, San Antonio, TX 78249 Hunter's Chase
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
In Hunter's Chase, a well-maintained home, ready for immediate move in. Recently painted, ceramic tile floors in kitchen, dining area, living room, and baths. Close to UTSA, great NISD schools, medical center, La Cantera.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13006 MAPLE PARK DR have any available units?
13006 MAPLE PARK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.