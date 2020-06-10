All apartments in San Antonio
13006 MAPLE PARK DR
Last updated January 13 2020 at 3:27 AM

13006 MAPLE PARK DR

13006 Maple Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13006 Maple Park Drive, San Antonio, TX 78249
Hunter's Chase

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
In Hunter's Chase, a well-maintained home, ready for immediate move in. Recently painted, ceramic tile floors in kitchen, dining area, living room, and baths. Close to UTSA, great NISD schools, medical center, La Cantera.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13006 MAPLE PARK DR have any available units?
13006 MAPLE PARK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 13006 MAPLE PARK DR currently offering any rent specials?
13006 MAPLE PARK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13006 MAPLE PARK DR pet-friendly?
No, 13006 MAPLE PARK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 13006 MAPLE PARK DR offer parking?
Yes, 13006 MAPLE PARK DR offers parking.
Does 13006 MAPLE PARK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13006 MAPLE PARK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13006 MAPLE PARK DR have a pool?
No, 13006 MAPLE PARK DR does not have a pool.
Does 13006 MAPLE PARK DR have accessible units?
No, 13006 MAPLE PARK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13006 MAPLE PARK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 13006 MAPLE PARK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13006 MAPLE PARK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13006 MAPLE PARK DR does not have units with air conditioning.

