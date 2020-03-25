9724 Indian Canyon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors Property Amenities alarm system gym parking pool

Two story four bedrooms house. Swimming pool and gymnasium are also available. Great neighborhood close to church. Big back yard.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/plano-tx?lid=12201572



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4863486)