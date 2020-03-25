Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 9724 Indian Canyon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
9724 Indian Canyon Drive
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:01 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9724 Indian Canyon Drive
9724 Indian Canyon Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
9724 Indian Canyon Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Ridgeview Ranch
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
parking
pool
Two story four bedrooms house. Swimming pool and gymnasium are also available. Great neighborhood close to church. Big back yard.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/plano-tx?lid=12201572
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4863486)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9724 Indian Canyon Drive have any available units?
9724 Indian Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9724 Indian Canyon Drive have?
Some of 9724 Indian Canyon Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9724 Indian Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9724 Indian Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9724 Indian Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9724 Indian Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 9724 Indian Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9724 Indian Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 9724 Indian Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9724 Indian Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9724 Indian Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9724 Indian Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 9724 Indian Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 9724 Indian Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9724 Indian Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9724 Indian Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Similar Pages
Plano 1 Bedrooms
Plano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with Parking
Plano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Willow Bend
Stratford Estates
Downtown Plano
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District