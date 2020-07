The Colonnade At Willow Bend

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub ice maker microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub trash valet cats allowed bbq/grill internet access tennis court

Come home to The Colonnade today! Our pet friendly community is tucked away in the prestigious Willow Bend neighborhood. The Colonnade offers the comfort of an established community with the convenience of the North Dallas Tollway, the George Bush Turnpike, Willow Bend Mall, and is located within the distinguished Plano Independent School District. Our brand new renovations including granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood style flooring, and other custom home finishes.