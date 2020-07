Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool hot tub cats allowed garage 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse internet access online portal package receiving

Welcome home to the heart of Plano, Texas, at Avalon at Chase Oaks Apartment Homes. Our prime location is minutes from highways 75 and 121. Enjoy nearby shopping, dining and nightlife. Our community reports to Plano ISD, ranked among the best school systems in the area. Our community offers one, two and three bedroom floor plan options. Each apartment home has a large kitchen which is open to the living and dining area. The community has two swimming pools, a hot tub, a fully equipped 24/7 fitness center and a dog park. Come visit us today and discover a new way of life at Avalon at Chase Oaks.