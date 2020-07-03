All apartments in Plano
Last updated February 25 2020 at 11:46 PM

809 Sandhurst Drive

809 Sandhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

809 Sandhurst Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
You'll love this delightful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with fireplace and high ceilings! A separate den and dining area! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet, countertop space, a bar top and pantry which leads to breakfast nook! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and 2 walk-in closets! Covered back patio, fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. We are only accepting a 6 month lease for this property.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Sandhurst Drive have any available units?
809 Sandhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Sandhurst Drive have?
Some of 809 Sandhurst Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Sandhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
809 Sandhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Sandhurst Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 Sandhurst Drive is pet friendly.
Does 809 Sandhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 809 Sandhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 809 Sandhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Sandhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Sandhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 809 Sandhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 809 Sandhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 809 Sandhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Sandhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Sandhurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

