Last updated September 13 2019 at 8:00 AM

7825 Pennington Court

7825 Pennington Court · No Longer Available
Location

7825 Pennington Court, Plano, TX 75025
Cross Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,767 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with carpeted floors! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Room with fireplace attached. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7825 Pennington Court have any available units?
7825 Pennington Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7825 Pennington Court have?
Some of 7825 Pennington Court's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7825 Pennington Court currently offering any rent specials?
7825 Pennington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7825 Pennington Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7825 Pennington Court is pet friendly.
Does 7825 Pennington Court offer parking?
No, 7825 Pennington Court does not offer parking.
Does 7825 Pennington Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7825 Pennington Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7825 Pennington Court have a pool?
No, 7825 Pennington Court does not have a pool.
Does 7825 Pennington Court have accessible units?
No, 7825 Pennington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7825 Pennington Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7825 Pennington Court does not have units with dishwashers.

