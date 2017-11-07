7825 Pennington Court

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace carpet

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,767 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with carpeted floors! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Room with fireplace attached. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.