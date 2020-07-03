All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 25 2020 at 3:13 AM

6540 Palmer Trail

6540 Palmer Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6540 Palmer Trail, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious open 3 bedroom on corner lot. No carpet! Brand new appliances and updates! New fixtures. Huge living room with fireplace, beautiful granite counters!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6540 Palmer Trail have any available units?
6540 Palmer Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6540 Palmer Trail have?
Some of 6540 Palmer Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6540 Palmer Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6540 Palmer Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6540 Palmer Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6540 Palmer Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6540 Palmer Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6540 Palmer Trail offers parking.
Does 6540 Palmer Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6540 Palmer Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6540 Palmer Trail have a pool?
No, 6540 Palmer Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6540 Palmer Trail have accessible units?
No, 6540 Palmer Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6540 Palmer Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6540 Palmer Trail has units with dishwashers.

