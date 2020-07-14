All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:06 PM

Greenbriar Apartments

1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy · (972) 645-6832
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX 75023
Hunters Glen

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

1X1-1

$965

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2X1-1

$1,095

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

2X2-1

$1,265

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greenbriar Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
carport
coffee bar
guest parking
lobby
package receiving
Discover a world of features at Greenbriar. We have lavish one and two-bedroom apartments in West Plano, TX in a variety of sizes and styles. Apply today and see what youve been missing.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant; $50 per couple
Deposit: $100-1X1, $1450 2X1, $200 2X2
Move-in Fees: $100 admn
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: None
restrictions: Aggressive breed or any mix thereof; 26" height restriction
Parking Details: 1- Free assigned covered parking with each apartment.
Storage Details: Storage on patio and balconies

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Greenbriar Apartments have any available units?
Greenbriar Apartments offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $965 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,095. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does Greenbriar Apartments have?
Some of Greenbriar Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greenbriar Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Greenbriar Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greenbriar Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Greenbriar Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Greenbriar Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Greenbriar Apartments offers parking.
Does Greenbriar Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Greenbriar Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Greenbriar Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Greenbriar Apartments has a pool.
Does Greenbriar Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Greenbriar Apartments has accessible units.
Does Greenbriar Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greenbriar Apartments has units with dishwashers.
