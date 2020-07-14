Greenbriar Apartments

Lease Length: 7-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant; $50 per couple
Deposit: $100-1X1, $1450 2X1, $200 2X2
Move-in Fees: $100 admn
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: None
restrictions: Aggressive breed or any mix thereof; 26" height restriction
Parking Details: 1- Free assigned covered parking with each apartment.
Storage Details: Storage on patio and balconies