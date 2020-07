Amenities

Great floor plan in a great neighborhood. This house is loaded with attractive details; custom slate flooring, plantation shutters, stone fireplace, crown molding, dramatic entryway and granite countertops. The schools are top notch and the neighborhood amenities will ensure many enjoyable summer days at the pool and play time in the park. This home would be great for a family or an impressive pad for up and coming executives. Come and take a look!!!