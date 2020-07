Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great location plus adorable, rare 1-floor home in Russel Creek Community! Exemplary schools, jogging & bike trails. Open window view to backyard, lots of nature light shining the living room. Kitchen equipped with brand new build in oven and build in microwave. Refrigerator will stay upon request. Brand new dishwasher with window view in sink area. Roof replace in 2014, fence re stain, seal in 2014. HOA is optional. Move in ready. For short term lease only until April 30, 2020.