Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3512 Oakstone Drive
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:19 PM
1 of 36
3512 Oakstone Drive
3512 Oakstone Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3512 Oakstone Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3512 Oakstone Drive have any available units?
3512 Oakstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3512 Oakstone Drive have?
Some of 3512 Oakstone Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3512 Oakstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3512 Oakstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3512 Oakstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3512 Oakstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 3512 Oakstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3512 Oakstone Drive offers parking.
Does 3512 Oakstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3512 Oakstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3512 Oakstone Drive have a pool?
No, 3512 Oakstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3512 Oakstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 3512 Oakstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3512 Oakstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3512 Oakstone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other, 2 spaces/unit.
