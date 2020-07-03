All apartments in Plano
Last updated September 11 2019 at 11:48 PM

2308 High Country Way

2308 High Country Way · No Longer Available
Location

2308 High Country Way, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 High Country Way have any available units?
2308 High Country Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2308 High Country Way have?
Some of 2308 High Country Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 High Country Way currently offering any rent specials?
2308 High Country Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 High Country Way pet-friendly?
No, 2308 High Country Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2308 High Country Way offer parking?
Yes, 2308 High Country Way offers parking.
Does 2308 High Country Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 High Country Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 High Country Way have a pool?
No, 2308 High Country Way does not have a pool.
Does 2308 High Country Way have accessible units?
No, 2308 High Country Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 High Country Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2308 High Country Way has units with dishwashers.

