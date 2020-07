AMLI West Plano

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry pool dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill business center coffee bar conference room fire pit green community internet access lobby new construction online portal

Certified at LEED Gold and equipped with an array of rooftop solar panels, our West Plano apartments in North Dallas were designed to achieve a low environmental footprint, while still delivering a suite of unparalleled amenities. Residents have access to a resort-style pool lined with cabanas, landscaped courtyards, a 24/7 fitness center and pet amenities, all in the walkable West Plano Village neighborhood.Our little walkable stretch of West Plano is a memorable one. With many local businesses and national favorites calling the neighborhood home, great shopping can be had all around our apartments in Plano, and the dining options have never been better. West Plano Village is dotted with many plazas and fountains ideal for an evening stroll, or finding your next night out from the many entertainment venues to choose from.