Plano, TX
2101 Briarwood Drive
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:29 PM

2101 Briarwood Drive

2101 Briarwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2101 Briarwood Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Armstrong Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath house with backyard overlooking large park. Large fully functional kitchen.
Please verify all dimensions and school information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 Briarwood Drive have any available units?
2101 Briarwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 2101 Briarwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Briarwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 Briarwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2101 Briarwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2101 Briarwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2101 Briarwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2101 Briarwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 Briarwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 Briarwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2101 Briarwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2101 Briarwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2101 Briarwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 Briarwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2101 Briarwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2101 Briarwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2101 Briarwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

