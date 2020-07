Amenities

Welcome to Riachi at One21, a gorgeous apartment community with sophisticated amenities, lavish interiors, and dozens of spacious floor plans. Browse through our selection of apartments in Plano, TX and see what our community is all about. Offering a broad range of one, two and three-bedroom apartments, and two and three-bedroom townhomes. Our apartments and townhomes feature private patios and balconies, ample storage space, and stainless-steel appliances. Beautifully renovated with gorgeous views of the local community, our Plano apartments have something for everyone. Schedule a tour of Riachi at One21 today!



The entire community is teeming with luxurious amenities and convenient perks. We have two massive swimming pools with a poolside pagoda, a bar, and a grilling station. You’ll also have access to our state-of-the-art fitness center, a fully furnished clubhouse, and our on-site business center. Riachi at One21 also features a convenient location right off the Sam Rayburn Tollwa