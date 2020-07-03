Rent Calculator
2065 Hawken Drive
Last updated January 26 2020 at 9:54 PM
1 of 27
2065 Hawken Drive
2065 Hawken Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2065 Hawken Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2065 Hawken Drive have any available units?
2065 Hawken Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 2065 Hawken Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2065 Hawken Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2065 Hawken Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2065 Hawken Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 2065 Hawken Drive offer parking?
No, 2065 Hawken Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2065 Hawken Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2065 Hawken Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2065 Hawken Drive have a pool?
No, 2065 Hawken Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2065 Hawken Drive have accessible units?
No, 2065 Hawken Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2065 Hawken Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2065 Hawken Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2065 Hawken Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2065 Hawken Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
