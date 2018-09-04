All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 31 2020 at 7:52 PM

1509 Larchmont Drive

1509 Larchmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1509 Larchmont Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Forman

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at Main Street Renewal

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Larchmont Drive have any available units?
1509 Larchmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 Larchmont Drive have?
Some of 1509 Larchmont Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Larchmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Larchmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Larchmont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 Larchmont Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1509 Larchmont Drive offer parking?
No, 1509 Larchmont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1509 Larchmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Larchmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Larchmont Drive have a pool?
No, 1509 Larchmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Larchmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 1509 Larchmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Larchmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 Larchmont Drive has units with dishwashers.

