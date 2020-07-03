All apartments in Plano
1502 Cherokee Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1502 Cherokee Trail

1502 Cherokee Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1502 Cherokee Trail, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3bdr 2bath Plano home located in Park Forest Area features 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, vaulted ceilings, brick gas starter fireplace, walk-in closets in bedrooms, utility closet with hookups, updated bathrooms. One bedroom can easily convert to a study. Kitchen features upgraded stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Peaceful private backyard with covered patio and built-in grill. Lawn care services included. 2 year lease minimum. Currently tenant occupied. $1200 security deposit until January 31st 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 Cherokee Trail have any available units?
1502 Cherokee Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1502 Cherokee Trail have?
Some of 1502 Cherokee Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1502 Cherokee Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1502 Cherokee Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 Cherokee Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1502 Cherokee Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1502 Cherokee Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1502 Cherokee Trail offers parking.
Does 1502 Cherokee Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 Cherokee Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 Cherokee Trail have a pool?
No, 1502 Cherokee Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1502 Cherokee Trail have accessible units?
No, 1502 Cherokee Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 Cherokee Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1502 Cherokee Trail has units with dishwashers.

