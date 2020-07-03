1502 Cherokee Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

3bdr 2bath Plano home located in Park Forest Area features 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, vaulted ceilings, brick gas starter fireplace, walk-in closets in bedrooms, utility closet with hookups, updated bathrooms. One bedroom can easily convert to a study. Kitchen features upgraded stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Peaceful private backyard with covered patio and built-in grill. Lawn care services included. 2 year lease minimum. Currently tenant occupied. $1200 security deposit until January 31st 2019.