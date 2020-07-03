All apartments in Plano
Last updated October 9 2019 at 8:17 PM

1429 Whitehall Drive

1429 Whitehall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1429 Whitehall Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Park Forest

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in central Plano ready for immediate move-in. Ceiling fans throughout the house, lots of closet space, brick fireplace in family room, 2 car garage, fruit trees in fenced-in backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 Whitehall Drive have any available units?
1429 Whitehall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1429 Whitehall Drive have?
Some of 1429 Whitehall Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1429 Whitehall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1429 Whitehall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 Whitehall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1429 Whitehall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1429 Whitehall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1429 Whitehall Drive offers parking.
Does 1429 Whitehall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1429 Whitehall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 Whitehall Drive have a pool?
No, 1429 Whitehall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1429 Whitehall Drive have accessible units?
No, 1429 Whitehall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 Whitehall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1429 Whitehall Drive has units with dishwashers.

