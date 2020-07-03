1429 Whitehall Drive

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in central Plano ready for immediate move-in. Ceiling fans throughout the house, lots of closet space, brick fireplace in family room, 2 car garage, fruit trees in fenced-in backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
