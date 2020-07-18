All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

545 Advantage Dr

545 Advantage Drive · (830) 253-0018
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

545 Advantage Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1536 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Come by and make this lovely beach style townhome located in Creekside Villas your new home. This home has a great floor plan and many upgrades. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, stained concrete floors downstairs and laminate wood flooring upstairs (no carpet). Kitchen features stainless steal appliances including a fridge with ice maker and bar top for drinking coffee and eating breakfast. The kitchen and bathrooms have beautiful granite counter top. The home also has washer and dryer hook ups, one car garage, covered back porch and privacy fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 Advantage Dr have any available units?
545 Advantage Dr has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 545 Advantage Dr have?
Some of 545 Advantage Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 Advantage Dr currently offering any rent specials?
545 Advantage Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 Advantage Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 545 Advantage Dr is pet friendly.
Does 545 Advantage Dr offer parking?
Yes, 545 Advantage Dr offers parking.
Does 545 Advantage Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 545 Advantage Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 Advantage Dr have a pool?
No, 545 Advantage Dr does not have a pool.
Does 545 Advantage Dr have accessible units?
No, 545 Advantage Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 545 Advantage Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 545 Advantage Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 545 Advantage Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 545 Advantage Dr has units with air conditioning.
