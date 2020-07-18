545 Advantage Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Come by and make this lovely beach style townhome located in Creekside Villas your new home. This home has a great floor plan and many upgrades. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, stained concrete floors downstairs and laminate wood flooring upstairs (no carpet). Kitchen features stainless steal appliances including a fridge with ice maker and bar top for drinking coffee and eating breakfast. The kitchen and bathrooms have beautiful granite counter top. The home also has washer and dryer hook ups, one car garage, covered back porch and privacy fenced yard.