Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! Come and experience peaceful living in this quiet and quaint community conveniently located in the historic hill country city of New Braunfels. If convenience, location, and style are what you desire, then look no further. Braunfels Place offers their residents single story apartment living with uncompromising quality. Our unique setting offers a premier location off Business 35 and Walnut Avenue. Residents enjoy close proximity to many shopping and business areas, fine dining, recreation, and entertainment. Experience serenity and comfort in your new home at Braunfels Place.