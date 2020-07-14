All apartments in New Braunfels
Braunfels Place

1231 Huisache Ave · (830) 433-5870
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1231 Huisache Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0703 · Avail. Sep 10

$979

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 965 sqft

Unit 0714 · Avail. now

$1,031

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 965 sqft

Unit 1310 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,034

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 965 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0604 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,517

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1297 sqft

Unit 0804 · Avail. now

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1297 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Braunfels Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.  Please schedule yours today! Come and experience peaceful living in this quiet and quaint community conveniently located in the historic hill country city of New Braunfels. If convenience, location, and style are what you desire, then look no further. Braunfels Place offers their residents single story apartment living with uncompromising quality. Our unique setting offers a premier location off Business 35 and Walnut Avenue. Residents enjoy close proximity to many shopping and business areas, fine dining, recreation, and entertainment. Experience serenity and comfort in your new home at Braunfels Place.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$350
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 for 1 pet, $300 for 2 pets
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. open lot, carports $35/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Braunfels Place have any available units?
Braunfels Place has 10 units available starting at $979 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Braunfels Place have?
Some of Braunfels Place's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Braunfels Place currently offering any rent specials?
Braunfels Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Braunfels Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Braunfels Place is pet friendly.
Does Braunfels Place offer parking?
Yes, Braunfels Place offers parking.
Does Braunfels Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Braunfels Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Braunfels Place have a pool?
No, Braunfels Place does not have a pool.
Does Braunfels Place have accessible units?
No, Braunfels Place does not have accessible units.
Does Braunfels Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Braunfels Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Braunfels Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Braunfels Place has units with air conditioning.
