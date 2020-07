Amenities

The Villas at Sundance Luxury Apartment Homes introduce the newest standard of prosperous living in New Braunfels, Texas. We offer eight selections of one and two bedroom apartment homes for a wide range of incomes. Despite your choice of floor plan, all apartment homes include a welcoming outdoor space that features either a balcony or patio. Each apartment home also includes granite counters, custom cabinets complimented by modern hardware, and a full-size washer and dryer. By choosing The Villas at Sundance, you also have the option to enjoy beautiful water views, built-in shelves, and ample storage. Our community amenities include are as impressive as our individual apartments with our infinity pool and cabana, outdoor fireplace lounge with multiple TVs, and a state-of-the-art fitness facility. Call and schedule your tour of Villas at Sundance Luxury Apartment Homes today! Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a ...