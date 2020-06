Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Lovely two-story home in desirable Avery Park subdivision boasting a 1950 square foot layout, with all new carpet upstairs and new paint for interior. Includes 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, open floor plan, laundry room, two-car garage which includes a garage door opener (keypad entry and remote) and a large back yard with privacy fence. Home is located approximately two blocks away from Clear Springs Elementary, community pool, and playground. Comal Independent school district.