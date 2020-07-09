All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes

705 Village Way · (830) 267-2879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

705 Village Way, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4104 · Avail. Aug 12

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 4102 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,056

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6202 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,111

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5106 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,629

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
Experience the difference at Cotton Crossing, your sought-after living destination. Look no further because you have arrived home. Cotton Crossing mixes a welcoming, southwestern aesthetic with suburban locale. Choose between one, two, or three bedroom apartment homes well appointed with all the bells and whistles. Each spacious apartment comes fully equipped with gorgeous faux wood flooring, a washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies to enjoy the fresh, Texas air. This gated community has much more to offer than the great apartments; our amenities are like no other. The stunning clubhouse feels like a lodge inside with comfortable furniture an ambience with a fireplace to relax by and pass the time. Stay active and in great shape in our fitness center outfitted with free weights, weight machines, and cardio equipment. If you are looking to enjoy the outdoors our beautiful pool will offer a cool and refreshing refuge and grill up some good eats at our community barbeque area. After, venture out and explore the Outer Comal County with plenty to do and see. Great food, great music, artistic endeavors, and tons of culture!Life as it is meant to be is found at Cotton Crossing. Come find out why!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150, $250, $350
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Max weight 75 lbs each. Breed Restrictions apply. Call for more details.
Storage Details: Storages: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes have any available units?
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes has 4 units available starting at $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes have?
Some of Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Place
1231 Huisache Ave
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels Apartments with BalconyNew Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly PlacesBexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas