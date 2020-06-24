All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like The Landmark.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
The Landmark
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

The Landmark

Open Now until 6pm
144 Landa St · (830) 355-3945
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

144 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Landa Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 815 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Unit 623 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Unit 612 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 721 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1055 sqft

Unit 1123 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1055 sqft

Unit 1010 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1207 sqft

See 25+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Landmark.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
Steeped in history yet modernized with luxurious features, The Landmark, apartments in New Braunfels, Texas, offers residents an exceptional standard of living. Our upscale apartment community features heightened amenities, beautiful floor plans, and an unparalleled location within the heart of historic New Braunfels. Surround yourself with beautiful interiors when you reside within our one and two-bedroom apartment homes, which feature an array of deluxe amenities, including panoramic views of the Comal Canal and Landa Park, energy efficient appliances, exposed brick walls, sleek stained concrete flooring, and cultured marble vanities. Our community includes a 6,000 square foot clubroom outdoor deck overlooking the Comal River, along with a negative-edge swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, jacuzzi, steam room, and sauna. If youre ready to experience the ultimate in luxury apartment living, schedule a tour of The Landmark today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250-$450
Move-in Fees: $150 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
Cats
deposit: $100
fee: $100
Parking Details: Open lot, car ports $40, garages $120.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Landmark have any available units?
The Landmark has 45 units available starting at $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Landmark have?
Some of The Landmark's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Landmark currently offering any rent specials?
The Landmark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Landmark pet-friendly?
Yes, The Landmark is pet friendly.
Does The Landmark offer parking?
Yes, The Landmark offers parking.
Does The Landmark have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Landmark does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Landmark have a pool?
No, The Landmark does not have a pool.
Does The Landmark have accessible units?
No, The Landmark does not have accessible units.
Does The Landmark have units with dishwashers?
No, The Landmark does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Landmark have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Landmark has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Landmark?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels Apartments with Balcony
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity