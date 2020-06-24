Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly

Steeped in history yet modernized with luxurious features, The Landmark, apartments in New Braunfels, Texas, offers residents an exceptional standard of living. Our upscale apartment community features heightened amenities, beautiful floor plans, and an unparalleled location within the heart of historic New Braunfels. Surround yourself with beautiful interiors when you reside within our one and two-bedroom apartment homes, which feature an array of deluxe amenities, including panoramic views of the Comal Canal and Landa Park, energy efficient appliances, exposed brick walls, sleek stained concrete flooring, and cultured marble vanities. Our community includes a 6,000 square foot clubroom outdoor deck overlooking the Comal River, along with a negative-edge swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, jacuzzi, steam room, and sauna. If youre ready to experience the ultimate in luxury apartment living, schedule a tour of The Landmark today.