All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 1227 Old FM 306.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
1227 Old FM 306
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

1227 Old FM 306

1227 Old Fm 306 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1227 Old Fm 306, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Walk to Historic Gruene! Live Minutes from Downtown New Braunfels! Beautiful 3/2/2 Duplex with Tons of Upgrades! - Walk to Historic Gruene! Live Minutes from Downtown New Braunfels! Beautiful 3/2/2 Duplex with Tons of Upgrades! This Home Features Stainless Appliances such as a Gas Stove/Oven Range, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator, Kitchen Island, Granite Countertops, Open Floorplan, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Double Vanity & Stand Up Shower in Master Bathroom, Covered Patio, and a Privacy Fenced In Backyard! CISD. 1 Pet Max, 45lb Max. Large Dogs Need Owner's Approval.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE5301697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 Old FM 306 have any available units?
1227 Old FM 306 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1227 Old FM 306 have?
Some of 1227 Old FM 306's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1227 Old FM 306 currently offering any rent specials?
1227 Old FM 306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 Old FM 306 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1227 Old FM 306 is pet friendly.
Does 1227 Old FM 306 offer parking?
No, 1227 Old FM 306 does not offer parking.
Does 1227 Old FM 306 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1227 Old FM 306 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 Old FM 306 have a pool?
No, 1227 Old FM 306 does not have a pool.
Does 1227 Old FM 306 have accessible units?
No, 1227 Old FM 306 does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 Old FM 306 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1227 Old FM 306 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1227 Old FM 306 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1227 Old FM 306 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels Apartments with Parking
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas