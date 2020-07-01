1227 Old FM 306

Amenities

Walk to Historic Gruene! Live Minutes from Downtown New Braunfels! Beautiful 3/2/2 Duplex with Tons of Upgrades! - Walk to Historic Gruene! Live Minutes from Downtown New Braunfels! Beautiful 3/2/2 Duplex with Tons of Upgrades! This Home Features Stainless Appliances such as a Gas Stove/Oven Range, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator, Kitchen Island, Granite Countertops, Open Floorplan, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Double Vanity & Stand Up Shower in Master Bathroom, Covered Patio, and a Privacy Fenced In Backyard! CISD. 1 Pet Max, 45lb Max. Large Dogs Need Owner's Approval.



