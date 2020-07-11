Amenities

Unit Amenities ice maker refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance carport courtyard hot tub internet access lobby package receiving trash valet

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Enjoy the tranquility of an established community with mature trees and fully landscaped grounds. Tiburon is located in the prestigious Prestonwood / Galleria area of North Dallas, so you're just minutes away from fine dining, shopping, entertainment and major employers. Consider that along with our location near I635, the North Dallas Tollway, and the Bush Turnpike, and you have found the perfect location to call home. Our well-designed apartment homes offer a variety of exceptional large floor plans with spacious living areas, including an abundance of huge walk-in closets. - The impressive array of interior amenities include wood burning fireplaces, garden windows, microwave ovens in select units, frost free refrigerators with icemakers, large gourmet kitchens and much more! The community features three sparkling swimming pools, ...