Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:31 AM

Tiburon

15411 Preston Rd · (972) 332-0323
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15411 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2087 · Avail. Sep 12

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 1164 · Avail. Sep 22

$940

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Unit 2194 · Avail. Aug 8

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2045 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Unit 1045 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Unit 1028 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tiburon.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
ice maker
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
lobby
package receiving
trash valet
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Enjoy the tranquility of an established community with mature trees and fully landscaped grounds. Tiburon is located in the prestigious Prestonwood / Galleria area of North Dallas, so you're just minutes away from fine dining, shopping, entertainment and major employers. Consider that along with our location near I635, the North Dallas Tollway, and the Bush Turnpike, and you have found the perfect location to call home. Our well-designed apartment homes offer a variety of exceptional large floor plans with spacious living areas, including an abundance of huge walk-in closets. - The impressive array of interior amenities include wood burning fireplaces, garden windows, microwave ovens in select units, frost free refrigerators with icemakers, large gourmet kitchens and much more! The community features three sparkling swimming pools, ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 -13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $100-$200
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month
restrictions: No aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 100lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit, assigned. One assigned carport per apartment home. $10 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tiburon have any available units?
Tiburon has 10 units available starting at $910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Tiburon have?
Some of Tiburon's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tiburon currently offering any rent specials?
Tiburon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tiburon pet-friendly?
Yes, Tiburon is pet friendly.
Does Tiburon offer parking?
Yes, Tiburon offers parking.
Does Tiburon have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tiburon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tiburon have a pool?
Yes, Tiburon has a pool.
Does Tiburon have accessible units?
No, Tiburon does not have accessible units.
Does Tiburon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tiburon has units with dishwashers.
