Apartment List
/
TX
/
dallas
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:41 AM

437 Apartments for rent in Dallas, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:46am
$
22 Units Available
The Ellison
5065 Amesbury Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,396
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1699 sqft
Conveniently located off Lovers Lane in Northeast Dallas, just minutes from White Rock Creek Greenbelt and the Dallas Arboretum. Hardwood flooring, quartz countertops, and new appliances.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:48am
4 Units Available
Holiday Hills II
811 N. Plymouth Road, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$938
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,342
1225 sqft
Apartments feature ceiling fans, covered entry and double stainless steel sinks. Community amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and pool. Minutes from Dallas Zoo, Dallas Fair Park and DFW.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:47am
Vickery Place
5 Units Available
Tesero Bonita
5221 Bonita Avenue, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$939
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
859 sqft
The Bonita Apartments are situated off of the highly walkable Henderson Avenue. A variety of restaurants, boutiques and nightlife spots are just around the corner.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
22 Units Available
4110 Fairmount
4110 Fairmount St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,261
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,348
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1300 sqft
Urban living in the renovated Oak Lawn area. Smoke-free units with full appliances, granite countertops, carpeting and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly community with a resident dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:42am
$
Coronado Hills - Gastonwood
34 Units Available
Bluffs at Lakewood
7510 E Grand Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
821 sqft
Located right across from White Rock Creek and its namesake lake, this community is only minutes from Downtown Dallas. Community features include onsite gym and swimming pool. Units feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:39am
Coronado Hills - Gastonwood
10 Units Available
The Tenison at White Rock
7440 La Vista Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
969 sqft
If you dig the idea of lakeside living without leaving the city, welcome to Lakewood, which features the jewel of Dallas - White Rock Lake.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
$
Oak Lawn
44 Units Available
Ardan
2975 Blackburn Street, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,059
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,099
1367 sqft
Urban location near the Alex W. Spence Talented/Gifted Academy. Air-conditioned units with eat-in kitchens. Controlled access community with on-site property manager and pet play and wash facilities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
$
Lake Highlands
42 Units Available
OTTO
9750 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
943 sqft
For those who believe life should be simple, stylish and modern, welcome home. Introducing AVA+OTTO, apartment livingelevated. Around here, were into a lot of things and open space tops the list.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
$
Oak Lawn
10 Units Available
The Sawyer
3636 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,736
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,392
1208 sqft
Uptown Dallas area near shops in West Village. Luxury community with 10-foot ceilings, gas-burning fireplaces, spacious bedrooms and stunning hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, 24-hour gym and controlled access for safety.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
20 Units Available
Eldorado
9940 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$730
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
967 sqft
Minutes from I-635 and I-30. Spacious living spaces with an onsite pool, outdoor tot lot, and lots of green space. Within the Richardson Independent School District and near the Richland College Campus.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:30am
$
Lake Highlands
18 Units Available
Reflections at Highpoint
9010 Markville Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$816
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1548 sqft
This stunning community offers four resort-style pools, a fitness center and lots of green space. Located near Downtown Dallas and the airport. Modern, open layouts present in each unit with faux wood floors.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
$
33 Units Available
Essence on Maple
2626 Throckmorton Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,450
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,344
1203 sqft
Essence on Maple offers Studios, One, and Two bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Dallas. Essence on Maple is a stately new residence located in the heart of Dallas.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:30am
$
8 Units Available
Arrive on University
5750 E University Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,159
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1096 sqft
Bright interiors with designer track and recessed lighting, plus huge windows throughout. Fitness room with cardio machines and equipment for strength training. Half a mile to US-75, numerous restaurants and bars within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Oak Lawn
16 Units Available
Marquis at Turtle Creek
3001 Sale St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,226
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1215 sqft
This pet-friendly community is convenient to Turtle Creek and Uptown Dallas. The luxury furnished apartment homes offer washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Community amenities include swimming pool, dog park, 24-hour gym and grilling area.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
40 Units Available
The Verandas at Timberglen
4607 Timberglen Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1505 sqft
Homes offer garden soaking tubs, large pantries, kitchen islands and breakfast bars. On-site amenities include a play area, business center and clubhouse. Near public transportation.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lake Highlands
21 Units Available
The Alista
10028 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$838
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lake Highlands
33 Units Available
Forest Cove Apartments
9600 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1032 sqft
Just 20 minutes from downtown. Near I-635. Covered parking, gate-controlled access and pool provided. Numerous floor plans. Updated appliances, lofts and wheelchair access available. Spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
80 Units Available
4600 Ross
4600 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,195
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1170 sqft
Creating an inspired home is easy when you’re surrounded by beauty, culture, and conveniences. With modern architecture and understated elegance, 4600 Ross stands boldly in the unique urban setting of historic East Dallas.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Century Medical District
6162 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1075 sqft
Contemporary 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, generous closets, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Pool, fitness center, clubhouse. Easy access to Dallas medical district. Close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Tivoli
18950 Lina St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$901
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1218 sqft
Above and Beyond Apartment Living At Tivoli Apartments, you can enjoy an urban lifestyle that’s centered on comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lovefield West
74 Units Available
Jefferson Mockingbird
2223 Hawes Avenue, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,258
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,346
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Uptown
20 Units Available
The Taylor
3100 Carlisle St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,448
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,986
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,927
1593 sqft
Luxury apartments with 10-foot ceilings, mud rooms, hardwood floors and keyless entry. Community amenities include 24-hour concierge, two-level fitness center, resident lounge and game room.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Caruth Hills and Homeplace
31 Units Available
The Caruth
5445 Caruth Haven Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,785
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1426 sqft
Great location with easy access to Northwest Hwy and the Central Expressway. Interior features include French doors, pantries, granite countertops, wood-burning fireplaces and garden bay windows.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
32 Units Available
Apex Design District
120 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$975
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1131 sqft
Apartment homes with a stylish warehouse-inspired design. Residents have access to a yoga studio, dog park and clubhouse. Close to Trinity Groves for convenient dining and shopping.
City Guide for Dallas, TX

"My home in Dallas is wonderful. I can walk everywhere. It's a pretty good hidden secret, Dallas. There are wonderful restaurants and a wonderful nightlife. It's just a beautiful city to be in." (Jodi Lyn O'Keefe)

Considered by many to be a frontier of the west (although folks in Fort Worth will likely have a different opinion about that), it’s not all about boots and cowboy hats in Dallas; some of the top names in fashion and cuisine have established Texas outposts, and as one of the top 10 largest cities in the country, Dallas’ many neighborhoods all have a distinct flavor and personality, leaving plenty of options open for everyone looking to call the “Big D” their home.

Having trouble with Craigslist Dallas? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Dallas, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Dallas renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDallas 3 BedroomsDallas Accessible ApartmentsDallas Apartments under $700Dallas Apartments under $800
Dallas Apartments under $900Dallas Apartments with BalconyDallas Apartments with GarageDallas Apartments with GymDallas Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDallas Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDallas Apartments with Parking
Dallas Apartments with PoolDallas Apartments with Washer-DryerDallas Cheap PlacesDallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Furnished ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly PlacesDallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University