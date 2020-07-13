84 Apartments under $800 for rent in Dallas, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
8 Units Available
Old Mill Court
Toscana
17910 Kelly Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$769
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$785
654 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Toscana in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
3 Units Available
Botello
Loch Loma
220 S Marsalis Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
496 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Loch Loma in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
14 Units Available
Hampton Greens
10911 Woodmeadow Pkwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$714
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
954 sqft
Located close to I-635, Dallas Athletic Club, Dallas Botanical Gardens and numerous shopping and dining venues. Special features including nine-foot ceilings, in-unit fireplace, clubhouse, gym, hot tub and pool.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
7 Units Available
Kimball
Agave Azul on Boulder
3130 Springwood Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1232 sqft
Dallas' best kept secret, nestled in an abundance of mature greenery and beautiful Briar Gate Park.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
10 Units Available
Ambassador
5027 Live Oak Street, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$714
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$884
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$984
970 sqft
Take pleasure in coming home to Ambassador Apartments in Dallas, Texas. Our multi-location community allows you to enjoy the simplicities of life while being centrally located in the energetic neighborhood of Knox Henderson.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
58 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Sedona Ridge
11100 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$665
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At just a half-hour drive from DFW International Airport and near the action of downtown Dallas. Stroll across landscaped gardens, picnic with a barbecue and move around seamlessly, thanks to nearby public transport options.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
The Chelsea on Southern
5383 Southern Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$780
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1209 sqft
Located only moments from Dallas North Tollway, this property makes all of Dallas accessible while providing community amenities such as a 24-hour gym, courtyard, pool and garage parking. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
25 Units Available
Wolf Creek
Regal Crossing
7575 Chaucer Pl, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
884 sqft
Easy access to Highway 67, I-20 and I-35, as well as shops and dining. Community includes a pool, media room and 24-hour fitness center. Units have large closets and W/D hookup.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Highland Hills
Highland Hills
5850 Highland Hills Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$720
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$820
883 sqft
Discover your new home at Highland Hills Apartments! Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Highland Hills offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Highland Hills
Mountain Creek View
5821 Bonnie View Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$630
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$840
1020 sqft
Discover your new home at Mountain Creek Apartments! Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Mountain Creek offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
17 Units Available
Vickery
Biltmore
6251 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
982 sqft
Pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, playground and on-site laundry. Spacious kitchens, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, patio/balcony. Easy access to local transit for shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to N. Central Expressway.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
29 Units Available
Preston Hollow
Aberdeen at Bellmar
10843 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$730
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
951 sqft
Community includes clubhouse, fitness center, and pool. Units feature wood-style flooring, glass tile backsplash, and granite countertops. Located within five minutes of grocery stores and schools. Less than 2 miles from Medical City Dallas Hospital.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
26 Units Available
Preston Hollow
Avondale at Bellmar
10830 Stone Canyon Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
995 sqft
Sleek apartments with glass-tile backsplash and wood-style flooring. Residents get access to a clubhouse, pool, and grilling stations. Easy access to I-635. Go mountain biking at nearby Harry S Moss Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Woodside Bridle Path Apartments
13660 C.F. Hawn Fwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$605
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$675
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
829 sqft
Cozy apartments in Woodside feature a community swimming pool with sun-drenched deck. Quiet community with access to everything Dallas has to offer. Variety of spacious floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
La Vita on Lovers Lane
6603 E Lovers Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
$760
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$785
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
760 sqft
Eco-friendly community with controlled access. On-site amenities include outdoor fireplace, grill area, and pool. Game room, fountains, and fitness center, too. Homes feature stainless steel appliances and lots of storage space.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
32 Units Available
Luna Apartments
8081 Marvin D Love Freeway, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
454 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
706 sqft
At Luna Apartment Homes, we go above and beyond to ensure that our community offers amenities suited to your lifestyle. Our spacious floor plans come supplied with must-have and nice-to-have amenities designed to ease the stress of day-to-day life.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
8 Units Available
Vickery
Harvard Square Apartments
6050 Ridgecrest Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
918 sqft
Located only minutes from Downtown and Uptown Dallas, this community is also near the Caruth Plaza. Take a break at the coffee bar, pool or courtyard. Units feature walk in closets and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
9 Units Available
Lake Highlands
The Brooklyn at 9670
9670 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Brooklyn @ 9670 is just what you have been looking for in an apartment home with its head-turning style and its extraordinary location you will be experiencing the ideal perfect setting.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
11 Units Available
Lake Highlands
The Emerson
9959 Adleta Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
943 sqft
At Beacon Hill, each apartment home has been given unique attention of unparalleled beauty and craftsmanship.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Windsor Forest
2970 Spruce Valley Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1040 sqft
Are you searching for great apartment home living? Well, look no further because Windsor Forest has set the new standard in Dallas, Texas! We offer a great location that is guaranteed to make your life comfortable and convenient.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
13 Units Available
Parks at Walnut
10000 Walnut St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$725
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
976 sqft
Great location, close to Friendship Park and Audelia Creek Elementary School. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy communal pool, playground and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Park on Rosemeade
4141 Rosemeade Pkwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$780
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$792
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
865 sqft
Grassy picnic area under the shade of mature trees. In-home washer and dryer. Resident web portal, plus community blog with upcoming events. Under a mile to President George Bush Turnpike and the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Vickery
Tribeca on the Creek
6262 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
$705
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$830
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1100 sqft
Looking for your next home sweet home? Well, choosing where to live is one of the most important decisions you can make, so we want to help you by giving you the best option with Tribeca On The Creek, where you can make yourself at home with our
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
26 Units Available
Redbird
Mill House
4311 Woodhollow Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1272 sqft
Affordable, cozy and centrally-located, these units provide on-site laundry, patios and balconies, dishwashers, hardwood floors and in-unit bathtubs. Some include walk-in closets and porches, as well.

July 2020 Dallas Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Dallas Rent Report. Dallas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dallas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Dallas rents declined slightly over the past month

Dallas rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dallas stand at $912 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,133 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Dallas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Dallas throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Dallas rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Dallas has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Dallas is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Dallas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,133 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Dallas remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Nashville (+0.7%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,164, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Dallas than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Dallas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

