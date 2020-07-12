Apartment List
488 Apartments for rent in Dallas, TX with parking

Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
28 Units Available
Hue at Cityplace
2403 N Washington Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,120
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1325 sqft
Life in Color - Explore the Many Shades of Hue at Cityplace near Uptown and Downtown Dallas Everything is bigger in Texas, but in Dallas, life is better.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
13 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Summer Hill
10010 Whitehurst Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$918
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1028 sqft
Minutes from I-695 and numerous area parks. Recently renovated community with updates such as a fireplace, newer appliances and lots of storage. On-site gym, clubhouse, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
11 Units Available
Haskell Flats
1500 North Haskell Avenue, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,199
717 sqft
Discover your base camp for modern apartment living in downtown Dallas. Distinct style and artistic character are the backdrop of urban living at Haskell Flats apartments.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
5 Units Available
Kidd Springs
Magnolia on Zang
901 N Zang Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,303
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1139 sqft
Great location, close to Lake Cliff Park. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets and extra storage. Community includes key fob access, parking, coffee bar and carport.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
48 Units Available
Hillcrest Forest
Crest at Park Central
7929 Churchill Way, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,630
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,104
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1245 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-635 and I-75. Each apartment features a gourmet kitchen and comes with a DirecTV and high speed internet package. Amenities include a fitness center and two swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
242 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Nove at Knox
3031 Olive Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,664
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,339
1624 sqft
Welcome to One Day. Life is good in the place where service, vibrancy, and relaxation meet. Nove at Knox is that place. These luxury Knox Henderson apartments in Dallas are designed to genuinely serve our residents.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
77 Units Available
4600 Ross
4600 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,195
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1170 sqft
Creating an inspired home is easy when you’re surrounded by beauty, culture, and conveniences. With modern architecture and understated elegance, 4600 Ross stands boldly in the unique urban setting of historic East Dallas.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Downtown Dallas
ELEVEN10 AT FARMERS MARKET
1110 S Cesar Chavez Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,196
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1170 sqft
Distinct homes right in heart of downtown Dallas. Units feature ice makers, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Enjoy an on-site game room, pool and barbecue area. Near the crossing of I-30 and I-45.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
70 Units Available
Lovefield West
Jefferson Mockingbird
2223 Hawes Avenue, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,226
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Preston Hills
The Ridge on Spring Valley
5704 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$835
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$844
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Units include updated kitchens with black appliances and faux wood floors. Laundry facilities and covered parking available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
Uptown
The Taylor
3100 Carlisle St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,523
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,786
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1686 sqft
Luxury apartments with 10-foot ceilings, mud rooms, hardwood floors and keyless entry. Community amenities include 24-hour concierge, two-level fitness center, resident lounge and game room.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
20 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Lavera At Lake Highlands
9842 Audelia Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$739
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in North Dallas close to shops, restaurants and city attractions. Apartments have been recently renovated and include stainless steel appliances, townhome floor plans and glass tile backsplash. Community has pool and bocce court.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Paxton at Lake Highlands
9763 Audelia Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,516
1123 sqft
Located in the heart of North Dallas, 5 miles from popular shopping and dining options. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, and glass backsplash. Community has clubhouse, gym, and resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
43 Units Available
The Versailles
4900 Pear Ridge Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
955 sqft
Cozy units with ceiling fans, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Cats and dogs allowed. Tenants get access to a fire pit and pool. Near Old Shepard Place Park. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
24 Units Available
Winsted at White Rock
2210 Winsted Dr., Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$969
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
969 sqft
Luxury homes surrounded by a natural environment. Ample onsite amenities, including a fitness center, resort-style pool and clubhouse. Right near picturesque White Rock Lake. Easy access to I-30.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Haven Lake Highlands
7077 Watercrest Pkwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$947
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1042 sqft
This property is located on the beautiful waterfront of Jackson Branch and nearby the White Rock Creek trails. Units feature hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. The green community offers garage parking, pool and media room.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Oak Lawn
Knox Heights
4646 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,550
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1197 sqft
Knox Heights is conveniently situated in the busy Knox Henderson area. Spacious 1 to 2-bedroom luxury units offer hardwood floors and dishwashers. Near eclectic shops, upscale restaurants, and the well-known Katy Trail.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
22 Units Available
Inwood Station Apartments
2727 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,150
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1161 sqft
In-unit laundry, large walk-in closets, ceiling fans, linen storage. Community amenities include outdoor kitchen, conference room, clubhouse, and bike storage and repair. On public transportation line.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
Lake Highlands
The Pavilions
9001 Markville Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$986
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,467
1152 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-635 and I-75. Residents enjoy amenities like gated entrance, garages, two pools and package service. Units feature ceiling fans, self-cleaning ovens and built-in bookshelves.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
34 Units Available
Greenway Park
The Arches at Park Cities
4400 W University Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$961
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,922
1339 sqft
Situated in the heart of Dallas close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Residents enjoy units with patio/balcony, hardwood floors and W/D hookup. Luxury community has pool, parking and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Loft + Row
2110 N Peak St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,092
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,702
1680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located luxury apartments with furnished units, wheelchair access, and two-car attached garage. Community amenities include swimming pool, fitness center, and covered parking. Near public transportation.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes
4909 Haverwood Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$957
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1178 sqft
Garden tubs, designer kitchens and oversized walk-in closets present a sense of luxury in each apartment unit. Community features including a two-tiered pool and fitness center aid in extravagant living.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Prestonwood
Preston Greens Apartments
5990 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$841
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1259 sqft
Upscale apartments and townhomes feature double-sided fireplaces and custom built-ins. Community amenities include gym, pool, clubhouse and covered parking. Located near golf and White Rock Creek. Bilingual staff.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
18 Units Available
Atera
4606 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,004
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1352 sqft
Modern apartments conveniently located just minutes from I-35E. Units are equipped with stainless steel appliances and private fireplace. Hardwood floors. Active community with a sauna, pool and clubhouse. Garage parking available.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Dallas, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dallas apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

