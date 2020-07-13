127 Apartments under $900 for rent in Dallas, TX

Apartment List
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
9 Units Available
Hilton Head
11440 McCree Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come and discover our beautifully landscaped community. At Hilton Head Apartments, you'll find the ideal combination of amenities and location to satisfy your wants and needs. Our distinctive floor plans will meet any lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
14 Units Available
Cedarbrook
3750 Rosemeade Pky, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$833
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pool and spa with sundeck, woven lounge chairs. Park-like courtyards with picnic and grill areas. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Immediate access to President George Bush Turnpike.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Forest Hills
9659 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$718
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
905 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
The Hamptons
18175 Midway Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
800 sqft
Modern fitness center with cardio and resistance equipment. Stackable washer and dryer in every home. One mile to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Bristol Apartments
4055 Frankford Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$861
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
937 sqft
Charming homes with built-in bookcases and private patios/balconies. Enjoy the resident java bar, business center, and tennis court. Dogs and cats allowed. Minutes from the Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
65 Units Available
Sutton Place
18600 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$777
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
956 sqft
Just off the Dallas North Tollway and minutes from many parks, restaurants and shops. 1-2 bedroom units include washer and dryer, and private balcony or patio. Onsite amenities include pool, hot tub, clubhouse and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
57 Units Available
El Tivoli Place
View at Kessler Park
2511 Wedglea Dr, Dallas, TX
Studio
$704
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1034 sqft
The View at Kessler Park Apartments is not an ordinary apartment living experience; it is a community and a home that enables you to dream while you are awake! The View at Kessler Park is led by a caring team of individuals that are committed to
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
12 Units Available
Vickery
Cross Creek
6033 E Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
463 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
894 sqft
Cross Creek Apartments is proud to offer you spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes located in beautiful Midtown Dallas, Texas.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Vickery
Clover on Park Lane
8780 Park Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$726
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$904
830 sqft
Located on Park Lane and close to the local park. These luxury apartments feature a fireplace, a fully equipped modern kitchen and walk-in closets. A pleasant community offers a putting green and a pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
25 Units Available
Hunter's Hill
18081 Midway Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$893
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
909 sqft
Indoor basketball and racquetball courts. Multi-section resort-style pool. Numerous closets for ample home storage. One mile to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
54 Units Available
The Regent
17717 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1080 sqft
Fitness room with cardio and resistance machines. Landscaped pool with sundeck. Every bedroom has its own walk-in closet. Just five minutes to President George Bush Turnpike or Dallas North Tollway.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Riviera
11700 Audelia Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$733
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
985 sqft
Located close to Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway and Highway 75. Seven different floor plans with French doors, w/d connections and built-in bookshelves. Community features swimming pool, playground and gated access.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
17 Units Available
Lake Highlands
The Alista
10028 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$762
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1217 sqft
At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
18 Units Available
McShann Estates
The Entro
5535 Harvest Hill Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1285 sqft
Newly renovated, this Midtown apartment community features resort-style pools, cabanas and a gym. Interiors have glass mosaic backsplashes, built-in bookshelves and washer/dryer connections. A block from I-635 and minutes from Midtown's shopping and dining.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
29 Units Available
Preston Hollow
Aberdeen at Bellmar
10843 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$730
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
951 sqft
Community includes clubhouse, fitness center, and pool. Units feature wood-style flooring, glass tile backsplash, and granite countertops. Located within five minutes of grocery stores and schools. Less than 2 miles from Medical City Dallas Hospital.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
19 Units Available
Vantage Point Apartments
10700 Woodmeadow Pkwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
996 sqft
Excellent location, close to shopping and dining of North Dallas. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash, and wood-style flooring. Residents enjoy outdoor lounge area with pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
36 Units Available
Preston Hollow
Seville at Bellmar
10651 Steppington Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
942 sqft
Well-appointed homes with European-style kitchens and large living rooms. Enjoy use of the on-site fitness center, barbecue areas, and clubhouse. Near Highway 75 and I-635 for a smooth commute. Shop and dine at Preston Royal.
Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
4 Units Available
Vickery
Tealwood on the Creek
6050 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$678
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcoming community conveniently close to Route 75 offers amenities such as a swimming pool, gated entrance and covered parking. One- and two-bedroom units with private patio/balcony, fireplace and W/D hookups available. Pets allowed with limitations.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Preston Hills
5656
5636 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
963 sqft
Residents can bring their furry friends along at this gated community. Attached garages also available. Private balconies, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings are available. Galleria Dallas and shopping along Dallas North Tollway are only minutes away.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
8 Units Available
Wolf Creek
Income Restricted - Park at Cliff Creek
7310 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$874
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1130 sqft
We are an Income Restricted Community. All applicants must income qualify.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
36 Units Available
Redbird
6500 South
6500 S Cockrell Hill Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
887 sqft
Deluxe apartment units have fireplaces and luxurious master bedrooms, and are recently renovated. On-site features include playground, three swimming pools, clubhouse, hot tub and fitness facility. Conveniently located just southwest of Dallas.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
17 Units Available
The Chelsea on Southern
5383 Southern Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$780
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1209 sqft
Located only moments from Dallas North Tollway, this property makes all of Dallas accessible while providing community amenities such as a 24-hour gym, courtyard, pool and garage parking. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
24 Units Available
Marsh Creek
18749 Marsh Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1007 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with easy access to I-35, the University of Texas, and the Dallas Naval Air Station. Apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and eat-in kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
32 Units Available
Luna Apartments
8081 Marvin D Love Freeway, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
454 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
706 sqft
At Luna Apartment Homes, we go above and beyond to ensure that our community offers amenities suited to your lifestyle. Our spacious floor plans come supplied with must-have and nice-to-have amenities designed to ease the stress of day-to-day life.

Dallas rents declined slightly over the past month

Dallas rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dallas stand at $912 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,133 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Dallas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Dallas throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Dallas rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Dallas has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Dallas is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Dallas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,133 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Dallas remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Nashville (+0.7%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,164, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Dallas than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Dallas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

