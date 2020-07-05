9919 Bethany Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing remodeled home for lease! Won't last long!! Great established neighborhood. All the detail to the remodel makes it one of a kind. Totally remodeled kitchen with all new SS appliances. New air conditioner and roof. New washer and dryer in garage. Both bathrooms have been remodeled too. Tenant pays all utilities and yard maintenance. Pets case by case. No smoking. Close to White Rock Lake, parks and all the conveniences that one would need.

Still finishing up work on the property and will be cleaned prior to move in!!!

Please fill out TAR app. If the landlord accepts we will then run your credit for prior rental history and credit. Not accepting evictions or felonies.