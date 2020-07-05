All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

9919 Bethany Drive

9919 Bethany Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9919 Bethany Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View Haven

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing remodeled home for lease! Won't last long!! Great established neighborhood. All the detail to the remodel makes it one of a kind. Totally remodeled kitchen with all new SS appliances. New air conditioner and roof. New washer and dryer in garage. Both bathrooms have been remodeled too. Tenant pays all utilities and yard maintenance. Pets case by case. No smoking. Close to White Rock Lake, parks and all the conveniences that one would need.
Still finishing up work on the property and will be cleaned prior to move in!!!
Please fill out TAR app. If the landlord accepts we will then run your credit for prior rental history and credit. Not accepting evictions or felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9919 Bethany Drive have any available units?
9919 Bethany Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9919 Bethany Drive have?
Some of 9919 Bethany Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9919 Bethany Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9919 Bethany Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9919 Bethany Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9919 Bethany Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9919 Bethany Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9919 Bethany Drive offers parking.
Does 9919 Bethany Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9919 Bethany Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9919 Bethany Drive have a pool?
No, 9919 Bethany Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9919 Bethany Drive have accessible units?
No, 9919 Bethany Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9919 Bethany Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9919 Bethany Drive has units with dishwashers.

