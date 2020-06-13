58 Apartments for rent in Midlothian, TX

Living in Midlothian

Located about 30 minutes south of the greater D-FW area, this city in North Central Texas has good highways, new facilities, a favorable tax base, an easy living style, wide open spaces and reasonable housing costs. It also has in place a local spending plan that "recycles" 2% of local sales tax dollars back into the community for local services and amenities such as streets and parks. It's a kind of "What's spent in Midlothian stays in Midlothian" philosophy.

If you're planning on a move to this community, you'll find a variety of rental properties to suit your needs. Because the city has experienced such growth, you can find furnished apartments as well as studio apartments and homes for rent in the city. And because this is a small Western town, you might find that a handshake is all you'll need, but you'll still be smart to have your backup documents in your other hand. Plan on putting up a deposit, and even though pets are welcome most places, you might have to spring for a pet deposit as well.