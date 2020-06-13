58 Apartments for rent in Midlothian, TX📍
The city's population continues to climb, experiencing a growth of more than 142% since 2000. And that's just fine with the city fathers. Midlothian has plenty of room to expand, with a total of about 37 acres within its boundaries right now, but nearly that much more open land under its jurisdiction. So, if you want to be a part of a developing phenomenon, here's your chance.
Located about 30 minutes south of the greater D-FW area, this city in North Central Texas has good highways, new facilities, a favorable tax base, an easy living style, wide open spaces and reasonable housing costs. It also has in place a local spending plan that "recycles" 2% of local sales tax dollars back into the community for local services and amenities such as streets and parks. It's a kind of "What's spent in Midlothian stays in Midlothian" philosophy.
If you're planning on a move to this community, you'll find a variety of rental properties to suit your needs. Because the city has experienced such growth, you can find furnished apartments as well as studio apartments and homes for rent in the city. And because this is a small Western town, you might find that a handshake is all you'll need, but you'll still be smart to have your backup documents in your other hand. Plan on putting up a deposit, and even though pets are welcome most places, you might have to spring for a pet deposit as well.
Because Midlothian's growth spurt is fairly recent, several of its neighborhoods also feel fresh and new, with many homes and apartment buildings that boast newer construction and modern amenities. City Center, which sprawls along Highway 67 as it snakes south through the prairie, is pretty well-established, and its homes are mostly medium-sized 2-3 bedroom ranch style structures, most of them built since 1970.
Ward: In the Ward area, which runs along the highway on the other side and a bit further south, you will find medium-size to large homes and modern apartment buildings. If you're looking for "stretching" room and the latest in housing trends, you'll likely be attracted to the apartment rentals in this area.
Britton: Britton is a newer, popular residential neighborhood of mostly single-family homes, many of them new, with more being built. Although everything is convenient in Midlothian, you'll want a car -- like most of Texas, this is a driving town, and you'll appreciate the "wheels" and air conditioning as you run necessary errands during the heat of the summer.
Bryson Lane / Shiloh Road: The Bryson Lane / Shiloh Rd neighborhood is located at the northeast corner of the rough square that is Midlothian, and it is where you'll find larger homes on large lots. In some areas, these would be called "ranchettes," or "estate lots" and everything feels very new in this neighborhood. In fact, it is. And it's almost totally owner-occupied single-family homes. This is not the place to look for apartment rentals in Midlothian. But it is a nice area to drive through.
Other neighborhoods fan out from the old city center, and as growth continues, chances are new enclaves will be built and develop their own personalities.
Living in Midlothian will allow you plenty of opportunity to get "out of town" and explore, and there's a lot to see and do in the surrounding area. You will also appreciate the "down home" orientation, a thriving summer farmer's market in town, a popular nearby traders market about 20 miles to the north in Grand Prairie, Cedar Hill State Park also to the north, and the special "Gingerbread City," of Waxahachie about 11 miles southeast. There's also Joe Pool Lake, an almost 6,500-acre boating and fishing destination only minutes away.
Chances are that during your off hours you'll just kick back and relax, but you can play tennis or golf, enjoy the butterfly gardens, or meet friends for a tall, cool one at No Frills Grill and Sports Bar, College Street Pub or Fat Daddy's.