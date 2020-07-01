9527 Highland View Drive

Amenities

Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom brick townhome in the heart of Lake Highlands! AWARD WINNING Richardson ISD!! Attached two car garage includes a work bench that would suit anyone's needs. Quiet fenced in back and side yard with tasteful landscaping. Spacious living area downstairs with hardwood floors with (electric) brick fireplace. Great kitchen with tile floors, electric stove top, gas oven, microwave and dishwasher, refrigerator with bleached kitchen cabinets. BRAND NEW carpet has just been installed in every bedroom upstairs and on the staircase! Quarterly Pest Control fee of ~$85 (scheduled by Landlord). HOA FEES INCLUDED IN RENT!!