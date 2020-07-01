All apartments in Dallas
9527 Highland View Drive

9527 Highland View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9527 Highland View Drive, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom brick townhome in the heart of Lake Highlands! AWARD WINNING Richardson ISD!! Attached two car garage includes a work bench that would suit anyone's needs. Quiet fenced in back and side yard with tasteful landscaping. Spacious living area downstairs with hardwood floors with (electric) brick fireplace. Great kitchen with tile floors, electric stove top, gas oven, microwave and dishwasher, refrigerator with bleached kitchen cabinets. BRAND NEW carpet has just been installed in every bedroom upstairs and on the staircase! Quarterly Pest Control fee of ~$85 (scheduled by Landlord). HOA FEES INCLUDED IN RENT!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9527 Highland View Drive have any available units?
9527 Highland View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9527 Highland View Drive have?
Some of 9527 Highland View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9527 Highland View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9527 Highland View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9527 Highland View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9527 Highland View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9527 Highland View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9527 Highland View Drive offers parking.
Does 9527 Highland View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9527 Highland View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9527 Highland View Drive have a pool?
No, 9527 Highland View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9527 Highland View Drive have accessible units?
No, 9527 Highland View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9527 Highland View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9527 Highland View Drive has units with dishwashers.

