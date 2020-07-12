All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like Gables Park 17.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Gables Park 17
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

Gables Park 17

1700 Cedar Springs Road · (972) 200-1613
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1700 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75202
Victory Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1407 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Unit 807 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Unit 1410 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1206 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1416 sqft

Unit 1306 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1416 sqft

Unit 1106 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1416 sqft

See 12+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2501 · Avail. now

$5,997

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1552 sqft

Unit 2508 · Avail. now

$5,997

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1552 sqft

Unit 2502 · Avail. now

$6,705

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1980 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gables Park 17.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car charging
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
courtyard
dog park
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
dog grooming area
green community
internet access
media room
yoga
We are located at the very prestigious corner of Cedar Springs and Akard in the epicenter of Dallas chic, and provide a vibrant exclusive lifestyle offering exquisite unique experiences.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85 per applicant
Deposit: $100 to $500 (All deposits are waived with approved credit)
Move-in Fees: admin fee: $350-$500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25.00 per month per pet
restrictions: We allow pets that weigh up to 100 lbs. We allow 2 pets per home. We do NOT accept the following: Akita, American Bull Dog, American Pit Bull Terrier, American or Bull Staffordshire Terrier, Briard, Borzoi Hounds, Bull Mastiff, Bull Terrier, Cane Corso, Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman Pincher, Dogo, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Great Pyrenees, Husky, Irish Wolf Hound, Komondor, Malamute, Neapolitan Mastiff, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Scottish Deerhound, Spitz, St. Bernard, Stafford Terrier, Presa Canarios, Shar pei, Toso Inu and Wolf-Dog Hybrid
Storage Details: Storage unit: $85/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gables Park 17 have any available units?
Gables Park 17 has 30 units available starting at $1,630 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Gables Park 17 have?
Some of Gables Park 17's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gables Park 17 currently offering any rent specials?
Gables Park 17 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gables Park 17 pet-friendly?
Yes, Gables Park 17 is pet friendly.
Does Gables Park 17 offer parking?
Yes, Gables Park 17 offers parking.
Does Gables Park 17 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gables Park 17 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gables Park 17 have a pool?
Yes, Gables Park 17 has a pool.
Does Gables Park 17 have accessible units?
No, Gables Park 17 does not have accessible units.
Does Gables Park 17 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gables Park 17 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Gables Park 17?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

SkyHouse Dallas
2320 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Loch Loma
220 S Marsalis Ave
Dallas, TX 75203
Gables Villa Rosa
2650 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75201
The Tenison at White Rock
7440 La Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
Hampton Greens
10911 Woodmeadow Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75228
Gramercy on the Park
4755 Gramercy Oaks Dr
Dallas, TX 75287
Gables Mirabella
2600 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Zang Triangle
390 E Oakenwald St
Dallas, TX 75203

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity