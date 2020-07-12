Gables Park 17

Lease Length: 3-15 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85 per applicant
Deposit: $100 to $500 (All deposits are waived with approved credit)
Move-in Fees: admin fee: $350-$500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25.00 per month per pet
restrictions: We allow pets that weigh up to 100 lbs. We allow 2 pets per home. We do NOT accept the following: Akita, American Bull Dog, American Pit Bull Terrier, American or Bull Staffordshire Terrier, Briard, Borzoi Hounds, Bull Mastiff, Bull Terrier, Cane Corso, Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman Pincher, Dogo, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Great Pyrenees, Husky, Irish Wolf Hound, Komondor, Malamute, Neapolitan Mastiff, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Scottish Deerhound, Spitz, St. Bernard, Stafford Terrier, Presa Canarios, Shar pei, Toso Inu and Wolf-Dog Hybrid
Storage Details: Storage unit: $85/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.